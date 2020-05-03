  1. Economy
May 3, 2020, 12:58 PM

Five minerals hit production growth last year

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Production volume of five selected minerals registered a hike in the last Iranian calendar year [ended March 20, 2020] as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Production volume of three selected minerals decreased last year [ended Marc. 20, 2020] as compared to a year earlier while production volume of nine minerals increased in this period.

Accordingly, aluminum ingot, alumina and coal concentrate recorded a 7.7, 2.3 and 7.9 percent decline respectively from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020, as compared to the same period of last year.

In the meantime, production of glassware, cement, chinaware, cup glass and crude steel hit a 14.3, 11.2, 9.9, 7 and 6.3 percent growth respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

