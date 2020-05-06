Tehran, Baku to expand economic relation

In a telephone conversation, the two sides stressed that the two countries' economic exchanges will be continued in accordance with health protocols and there won’t be any obstacle to the development of this cooperation.

They expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of Tehran-Baku cooperation, especially in the economic field, and discussed ways to further expand these relations and cooperation.

Vaezi appreciated holding of the virtual summit of the heads of state of the Non-Aligned Movement's (NAM) by the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying that the Azerbaijan Republic, as the head of the Non-Aligned Movement took a valuable step in coordinating and jointly fighting the disease by choosing the corona issue as the focus of the summit.

Hajiyev, for his part, said that the Azerbaijan Republic attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive Tehran-Baku cooperation, and Aliyev has informed all officials that coronavirus should not hinder the growing cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that with the observance of health protocols and the exchange of experiences to curb coronavirus, trade and economic exchanges between the two countries will be further strengthened.

