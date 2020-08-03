No obstacle in boosting Tehran-Baku economic ties

Speaking in a telephone conversation, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev discussed the coronavirus pandemic as well as the importance of joint efforts to combat the virus and the need to exchange experience between the relevant institutions of the two countries.

In this conversation, the two sides emphasized that there are no obstacles in the continuation of economic and trade relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran through observing health protocols and also it was announced that despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the relations between the two countries in the fields of trade and transportation have continued.

According to the report, the opening of the common borders of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in recent months has increased the volume of transport between the two countries.

The two officials also expressed confidence to bring the level of trade relations between the two countries to the volume of the period before the pandemic as soon as possible.

The completion of the North-South international transport corridor was another focus of Vaezi and Mustafayev. The two sides stressed the strategic importance of this economic project and exchanged views on the measures taken in this regard.

The two sides also considered the implementation of joint projects, especially the expansion of ties between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of railway and road transport.

In the end, they stressed the importance of regular contacts between the officials of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the orders of the two countries' top officials.

