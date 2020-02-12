Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to visit Tehran in few days

Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzade made the announcement on Wednesday, explaining that the visit is to be paid by the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Aliyev will lead a delegation in his trip to Tehran.
The Azeri Presdient, in a Monday message, congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Rouhani and Aliyev met in mid-October 2019, in Baku when the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held.
Rouhani expressed deep satisfaction with the growing ties between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying the neighbors’ relations have reached “a satisfactory” level.
MNA/IRN83672383
Your Comment