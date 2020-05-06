Friendship between people of Iran, Azerbaijan ‘deep-rooted’: Vaezi

He made the remarks in a tweet after having a telephone conversation with the Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Vaezi wrote in Azeri language, “friendship between people of Iran and Azerbaijan is deep-rooted.”

Developing trade and economic ties as well as cooperating in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were the main topics of discussion between the two sides.

“Friends stay together on difficult times,” he wrote.

In this telephone talk, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the growing trend of cooperation between Tehran and Baku especially in the economic field and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties more than ever.

MA/IRN83778579