  1. Politics
May 6, 2020, 11:19 PM

Friendship between people of Iran, Azerbaijan ‘deep-rooted’: Vaezi

Friendship between people of Iran, Azerbaijan ‘deep-rooted’: Vaezi

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that amicable ties and friendship between the two nations of Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan is ‘deep-rooted’.

He made the remarks in a tweet after having a telephone conversation with the Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Vaezi wrote in Azeri language, “friendship between people of Iran and Azerbaijan is deep-rooted.”

Developing trade and economic ties as well as cooperating in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were the main topics of discussion between the two sides.

“Friends stay together on difficult times,” he wrote.

In this telephone talk, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the growing trend of cooperation between Tehran and Baku especially in the economic field and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties more than ever.

MA/IRN83778579

News Code 158422

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News