  1. Politics
May 5, 2020, 7:00 PM

Covid-19 infects 99,970 individuals in Iran

Covid-19 infects 99,970 individuals in Iran

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 99,970 in Iran, while 6,340 ones have lost their lives due to the disease.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that over the past 24 hours, 1,323 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 99,970.

Unfortunately, 63 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,340, he added.

There are 2,685 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 80,475 were declared recovered.

So far, 519,543 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

By Tuesday, some 252,408 people around the world have now died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 

The number of confirmed cases exceeds 3.6 million, while nearly 1.2 million people have recovered.

HJ/IRN83776698

News Code 158357

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News