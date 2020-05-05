Covid-19 infects 99,970 individuals in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that over the past 24 hours, 1,323 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 99,970.

Unfortunately, 63 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,340, he added.

There are 2,685 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 80,475 were declared recovered.

So far, 519,543 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

By Tuesday, some 252,408 people around the world have now died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases exceeds 3.6 million, while nearly 1.2 million people have recovered.

HJ/IRN83776698