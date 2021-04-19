Iran named among top 10 steel producers in world: WSA

According to the World Steel Association (WSA), the Islamic Republic of Iran produced 2.3 million tons of steel in Feb. 2021, showing an 11.5 percent hike as compared to a year earlier.

In addition, Iran produced five million tons of steel in the first two months of 2021, registering a 10.8 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

With the production of 83 million tons of steel, China is ranked first, followed by India and Japan each with 9.1 and 7.5 million tons of steel output respectively, WSA added.

Coronavirus pandemic has created serious problems for all industrial and production units across the world but Iran’s steel production growth has remained ‘positive’.

According to the report, 150.2 million tons of steel was produced in the world in Feb. 2021, recording a 4.1 percent hike as compared to same period of last year.

In the meantime, steel production in European Union’ countries hit 11.9 million tons in Feb. 2021, showing a 7.1 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/FNA14000125000699