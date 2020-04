Army cmdr. congrats IRGC for successful launch of satellite ‘Noor-1’

By the launch of 1st military satellite into the space, Islamic Iran witnessed showcase of authority of talents of the country, he added.

“I seize this opportunity to congratulate this great success, which is the result of unflinching and relentless efforts of IRGC forces, to the Leader of the Islamic revolution and the great nation of Islamic Iran.”

The latest achievement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been reflected in international media outlets and received widespread media coverage.

The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

The IRGC’s satellite launch which is called by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami as a great achievement for the elite force to monitor Earth from space has received mixed reactions from international media on Wednesday.

