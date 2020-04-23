Launch of ‘Noor-1’ satellite, reminiscence of martyrs’ memorable services

In his twitter account on Thu., he wrote, “I congratulate the successful launch of “Noor-1” satellite to the scientific community of the country, outstanding researchers and scientists of this revolutionary institution which was launched concurrent with the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

Jahangisir reiterated that such successes are reminiscent of relentless efforts and brilliant achievements taken by martyrs such as Hassan Tehran Moghadam and other martyrs.

MNA/4908006