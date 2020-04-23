  1. Politics
Apr 23, 2020, 7:00 PM

Launch of ‘Noor-1’ satellite, reminiscence of martyrs’ memorable services

Launch of ‘Noor-1’ satellite, reminiscence of martyrs’ memorable services

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri said that successful launch of “Noor-1” satellite by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is reminiscence of salient achievements taken by martyrs such as Brigadier General Hassan Tehran Moghadam and other martyrs.

In his twitter account on Thu., he wrote, “I congratulate the successful launch of “Noor-1” satellite to the scientific community of the country, outstanding researchers and scientists of this revolutionary institution which was launched concurrent with the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.”

Jahangisir reiterated that such successes are reminiscent of relentless efforts and brilliant achievements taken by martyrs such as Hassan Tehran Moghadam and other martyrs.

MNA/4908006

News Code 157942

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News