Apr 24, 2020

Iran’s successful launch of military satellite has angered US

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – An Iraqi member of parliament's Security and Defense Committee Badr al-Ziyadi said on Thu. that successful launch of Iran’s 1st military satellite by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has angered the US officials.

Launch of Iran’s first military satellite, which was also successful, angered the Americans and enemies, he added.

Turning to the launch of Iran’s military satellite without Washington’s threats, he said, “Washington’s threats were only media propaganda.”

The latest achievement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has been reflected in international media outlets and received widespread media coverage.

The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km. The launch of Noor-1 which is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

The IRGC’s satellite launch which is called by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami as a great achievement for the elite force to monitor Earth from space has received mixed reactions from international media on Wednesday.

