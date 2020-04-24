Rouhani calls for remaining vigilant against hostile moves in region

He pointed to the issue in separate phone talks with Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami on Friday.

The talks come as IRGC on Wednesday launched Iran’s first military satellite into space and some days earlier, there was an encounter in the Persian Gulf between IRGC Navy and US forces.

In his conversation with Salami, Rouhani congratulated the successful launch of Noor-1 satellite, describing it as a “valuable national achievement”.

“Power and defense readiness of Iranian armed forces especially that of IRGC has always been in the framework of maintaining stability and security and fighting terrorism,” Rouhani said.

For his part, IRGC’s first-in-command said that the force “is always fully ready to stand against enemies’ excessive demands, fight against terrorism, and provide the region with security and stability.”

In his conversation with the Defense Minister, Rouhani said that “we should vigilantly follow strategies that would ensure regional sustainable peace and development.”

US Navy claimed last Wed. that 11 Iranian ships repeatedly came close to American military vessels in “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Persian Gulf.

IRGC issued a statement on Sunday, noting that the main source of mischief and insecurity in the region is the illegal presence of US terrorist forces, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the Persian Gulf and West Asia. "At the same time, the US Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in the region, offered an incorrect and purposeful narrative of this incident in its official statement, which signifies the interest of Americans in presenting a Hollywood-style account of what happened," reads part of the statement.

