Trade volume at $72bn in 10 months

"Iran exported 115 million tons of goods in the said time, at the value of $35.5 billion, showing a growth of $20.76 percent compared to the same time in the year before," the official informed.

"Imports stood at 28 million tons, worth 36 billion in the said time," he added.

"From among the imported 28 million tons of goods, 19 million tons were basic goods," Mirashrafi said.

According to him, "China ($8.3 billion), Iraq ($8 billion), Turkey ($4.1 billion), Emirates ($3.7 billion) and Afghanistan ($1.9 billion) were Iran’s main exports destinations in this period."

"Imports were done from China, Emirates, Turkey, India and Germany," he added.

In mid-December, Deputy Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Foreign Markets Masoud Kamali Ardakani put Iran’s total foreign trade value in the first eight months of the current year (March 21 – Nov. 22) at $55 billion.

“Of total $55 billion imports-exports value, $27 billion of which is related to exports which showed a 16 percent hike in weight as compared to the same period of last year," he informed.

“It is estimated that Iran’s export share of products to 15 neighboring countries by 2021 will hit two to four percent at large," he added.

