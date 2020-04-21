Iranian envoy meets with different Afghan sides

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard held separate meetings with Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan president, Leader of Afghan Jamiat-e Islami Salahuddin Rabbani and Leader of the Islamic Dawah Organization of Afghanistan Abdul Rasul Sayyaf in Kabul on Monday to discuss latest political developments in the country, the peace process and issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ingrid Hayden on Monday, Taherian shared views on current developments in Afghanistan and its peace process and stressed the need for strengthening role of the UN in Afghan affairs, IRNA reported.

On Sunday, he held talks on bilateral relations and the two countries' methods for fighting coronavirus with President Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdollah Moheb and supervisor of Afghanistan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

In a tweet on Monday night, Foreign Minister Zarif pointed to the talks, saying that Iran’s special envoy has “met with all sides in Kabul in past days”.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Tehran backs formations of an ‘inclusive government’ in Afghanistan. “Iran’s all efforts are in line with helping establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan in a bid to bring peace and stability to the country, within the framework of respecting its nation and government's interests,” the spokesman said.

