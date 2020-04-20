Iran backs formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan: FM spox

“Iran wants Afghanistan to be a safe, peaceful and stable neighbor along its eastern borders,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during his weekly presser on Monday.

Noting that due to the post-election political rifts in Afghanistan, Tehran has decided to take action, as Kabul’s longstanding friend, Mousavi said, senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have been busy holding talks with Afghan officials in this regard.

“Iran’s all efforts are in line with helping establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan in a bid to bring peace and stability to the country, within the framework of respecting its nation and government's interests,” the spokesman said.

“This is a fundamental step towards having a secure and peaceful Afghanistan, and our neighbors have always been our priority,” he added.

On Sunday, the representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard met and held talks with Afghan high-ranking officials in Kabul and exchanged views on the latest political developments of the country.

Taherianfard met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Mohammad Haneef Atmar Afghan’s Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan and Hamdullah Mohib National Security Adviser of Afghanistan and discussed the political situation, bilateral ties and method of fighting against coronavirus, COVID-19.

The relations between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan over the past two decades have been expanding in the political, cultural and economic areas.

