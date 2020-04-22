Iran resumes consular services in Afghanistan

Iranian Embassy in Kabul announced on Tuesday the consulate had started visa issuance since April 20.

According to the Iranian embassy’s media affairs, visas are being issued for nationals of neighboring countries with special jobs like drivers, industrialists, businessmen and investors.

Currently, only truck drivers can receive visas for land trips, while the businessmen, industrialists and investors will be given permission for air travel.

According to the Iranian embassy, in order to gain a visa, the passengers have to pass the COVID-19 test and hold valid health certificates from Afghan medical centers, accepted by Iranian missions.

Iranian embassy had canceled visa issuance for Afghan citizens on February 24 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

