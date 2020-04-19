Iran's FM representative discusses political developments, COVID-19 with Afghan officials

Taherianfard met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Mohammad Haneef Atmar Afghan’s Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan and Hamdullah Mohib National Security Adviser of Afghanistan and discussed about political situation, bilateral ties and method of fighting against coronavirus, COVID-19.

The relations between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan over the past two decades have been expanding in the political, cultural and economic areas, he said, adding, “officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always supported enhancement of ties with the Afghan government and people.”

Central Statistics Office of Afghanistan had revealed the expansion and promotion of trade ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2019, saying that Afghanistan had the most imports from Iran in the said period and Iran has become Afghanistan’s largest trade partner.

