Iran’s special rep. working with UN, Yemenis to end suffering: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a tweet late on Mon.

Turning to Iran’s efforts in the region for bringing about peace and countering terrorism, he wrote, “our regional peace & counter-terrorism efforts: Today, I met w/Pres. Assad & FM of Syria ahead of Astana ministerial video conference.”

He continued, “re Afghanistan, our Special Rep. has met with all sides in Kabul in past days. On Yemen, our Special Rep. working with UN & Yemenis to end suffering.”

