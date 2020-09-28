Iran holds talks on Afghanistan with Germany, Uzbekistan

Taherian held separate telephone conversations with the special representative of the President of Uzbekistan, as well as with the German special representative for Afghanistan, on the latest developments in Afghanistan and the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

In talks with the Uzbek side, Taherian expressed support for the Uzbek President's idea of the need for the United Nations to pay more attention to the issue of Afghanistan and to establish an appropriate mechanism for it.

In his remarks on September 25, Taherian slammed his American counterpart’s “untrue and irresponsible” remarks on the Islamic Republic’s role in Afghanistan.

He said the untrue and irresponsible remarks made by the US special representative about Iran’s role in the current developments of Afghanistan clearly demonstrate Washington’s inaccurate understanding of the developments in Afghanistan, according to the Foreign Ministry's press service.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has officially and openly supported the launch of negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and has expressed readiness to help advance the process of real and sustainable peace in that country,” he added.

