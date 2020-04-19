Zarif to embark for Damascus to hold talks with Bashar al-Assad

As the Spokesman of Iran's ministry of foreign affairs Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced on Sunday, in this one-day trip, Zarif and the Syrian officials will discuss mutual ties, recent affairs of the region as well as regional combat against terrorism.

Back in January, President Bashar al-Assad and FM Al-Muallem held a meeting with Ali-Asghar Khaji, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs in Damascus, where they highlighted the significance of consultations between Tehran and Damascus on the developments in Syria and the region.

Khaji and President Assad also discussed the prospect of activities of Syria’s Constitutional Committee and its third round of meetings, as well as the latest developments in Idlib and in the east of the Euphrates.

Pointing to the Syrian government’s recent political and military achievements, Khaji reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Syrian Arab Republic.

For his part, President Assad touched on the close coordination between Syria and Iran, stressing that the Syrian Arab Republic would press on with the fight against terrorism and with the promotion of the government’s sovereignty over all Syrian territories despite the problems created by the sponsors of terrorism.

MNA/