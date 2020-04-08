Syria urges EU to take practical measures for lifting sanctions amid outbreak

“The statements haven’t been yet up to the level of actual and real work to lift those sanctions, particularly as the European Union is a basic partner in the blockade against Syria though dangers posed by the spread of Coronavirus during the current period,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The source added that Syria, whose people have suffered from those unjust sanctions, join the states and bodies which stress the importance of the immediate, unconditional lift of all the sanctions, including banking transfers which were imposed by the US and EU for political purposes in a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and the simplest human rights.

It went on to say that Syria affirms those statements will not exempt the European officials from responsibility towards the impacts of those sanctions in hindering efforts aiming at providing needed means and infrastructure to confront coronavirus.

“Syria, at the same time, calls on the countries that falsely raise the motto of human rights to abandon those policies that have proven their failure and to unify with the international community in its efforts to rescue the humanity from that epidemic which claimed the lives of thousands of innocents around the world.

According to the latest announcement of the Syrian health ministry on Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected 19 people and killed two in the country.

MNA/SANA