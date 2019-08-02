Iran, Syria's diplomats discuss Syrian developments in Nur-Sultan

Bashar Jaafari, the Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations and head of the Syrian negotiating team in the Astana process, held a meeting with Ali-Asghar Khaji, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs and head of Iran’s negotiating team in Nur-Sultan, the venue for the 13th round of the Syria peace talks.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the necessity for fighting against terrorism and expanding the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the entire territory.

They also conferred on the developments in northeast of Syria and the need for the withdrawal of illegal foreign forces from that region, the political process in Syria and the formation of the Constitutional Committee.

Other topics discussed between the two delegations were the necessity for the return of the displaced and an exchange of the detainees and abductees, particularly the fourth stage of swap that began on Wednesday with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations.

