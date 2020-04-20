Zarif’s Damascus’s trip shows Iran’s resolute on tackling regional issues: Palestinian official

In an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency, Maher al-Taher referred to Zarif’s Monday trip to the Syrian capital, terming it an important move within the framework of “Tehran-Damascus strategic ties.”

“Although such visits are common between the Syrian and Iranian officials, Mr. Zarif’s current visit amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic shows the Islamic Republic is constantly monitoring the regional developments and is also the sign of Tehran's resolute to address such issues under any circumstances,"

Al-Taheri added that visiting Damascus, in a time that the Syrian Army has made considerable achievements in the fight against the terrorists in Idlib, has given more significance to the Iranian top diplomats visit.

“After nine years of war and crisis in Syria, the constructive role of the Islamic Republic in the Middle East’s political processes and regional nations’ independence has become clear to all,” al-Taheri noted.

The Damascus-based Palestinian official referred to the political dilemma among the top figures of the Israeli regime, saying, “During the regime’s political life, this is the first time they have been entangled with such domestic challenges, and they have not been unable to walk through it with a solution yet.”

He further stressed that the Palestinian people, despite the strict sieges and the coronavirus situation, will continue their fight and resistance against the occupiers.

