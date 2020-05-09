  1. Politics
May 9, 2020, 10:16 PM

Ali-Asghar Khaji:

'Political agreement based on cessation of war is solution to Yemeni crisis'

'Political agreement based on cessation of war is solution to Yemeni crisis'

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji said that reaching a political agreement based on cessation of war is the solution to settle the Yemeni crisis.

A political agreement based on stopping the war, complete lifting of air, sea and land siege in Yemen, and resuming Yemeni-Yemeni talks are the solution of settling the crisis in Yemen, he added.

He made the remarks on Sat. in a video-conference talk with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement and senior negotiator for the Yemeni National Salvation Government. The conversation comes following the ongoing consultations of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Yemen.

While expressing his thanks for humanitarian assistance, political and spiritual supports of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Yemeni people, Mohammed Abdul Salam Spokesman for Ansarullah of Yemen emphasized the readiness of Yemeni National Salvation Government to reach a just political agreement.

He then expounded on the latest political and field developments in Yemen to the Iranian side.

MA/ 4921222

News Code 158509

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News