Iran FM discusses Afghanistan developments with Chinese counterpart

The talk comes in continuation of Zarif’s conversations with the foreign minister of India, Qatar, Russia, and Turkey on Tuesday to confer on political developments in Afghanistan and find ways to return peace and stability to the country.

Zarif and Yi also exchanged views on the status of bilateral ties, strategic cooperation, fight against coronavirus, and US hostile policies against Iran including its sanctions against Tehran amid the outbreak.

Earlier on April 12, Zarif discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with the country’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar. Zarif stressed the need for building unity among different Afghan groups, establishing peace and security in the country, and expanding bilateral cooperation.

