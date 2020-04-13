Iranian, Indian FMs discuss COVID-19 on phone

The two sides also discussed about the latest political developments in Afghanistan especially peace process in this country and US illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed against Iranian nation.

Earlier, Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed recent developments concerning political crisis of Afghanistan, Yemen and the ceasefire in Yemen on a phone call on Monday.

Foreign Minister Zarif also held separate talks on Monday over the phone with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the latest critical situation and political developments in Afghanistan.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry on Mon., total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 73,303, of whom 4,585 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic and the US sanctions are hampering the country’s efforts to contain the virus.

