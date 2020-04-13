Police seize 823 kg of illicit drugs in S Iran

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri said on Monday that the big consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations by police forces of the province in Shahdad-Nehbandan road.

823 kilograms of opium have been confiscated during the operation, he added.

According to the police chief, three smugglers have been arrested and two vehicles seized in this regard.

These sorts of operations are usual for Iran which is a neighbor to the source of drugs, Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic has been combating drug-traffickers for the past decades despite high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN83748667