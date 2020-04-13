  1. Politics
Apr 13, 2020, 9:26 PM

Police seize 823 kg of illicit drugs in S Iran

Police seize 823 kg of illicit drugs in S Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) –The police forces of Kerman province, in south Iran, have seized a big consignment of narcotics in the province.

Police Commander of Kerman Province Second Brigadier General Abodlreza Nazeri said on Monday that the big consignment was captured after a series of intelligence operations by police forces of the province in Shahdad-Nehbandan road.

823 kilograms of opium have been confiscated during the operation, he added.

According to the police chief, three smugglers have been arrested and two vehicles seized in this regard.

These sorts of operations are usual for Iran which is a neighbor to the source of drugs, Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic has been combating drug-traffickers for the past decades despite high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN83748667

News Code 157575

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News