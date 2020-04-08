300kg of illegal drugs busted in Yazd

Second Brigadier General Mohammadreza Mir-Heidari said that following comprehensive intelligence activities in the past two days, the police forces traced the haul of the illicit drugs, which constituted 211kg of opium and 80kg of hashish.

Two offenders were also captured during the operation, he added.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Yazd from the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Afghanistan.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), some 1.5 tons of different illicit drugs have been seized by the police in the province, he noted.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

