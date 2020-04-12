Over 1 ton of illicit drugs seized in S Iran

Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari said on Sunday that following a series of intelligence operations, the anti-narcotics forces confiscated over one tone of illicit drugs including 971 kg of opium, 2 kg of hashish, 11 kg of heroin, and 51 kg of other kinds of narcotics in the province.

14 smugglers have been arrested in this regard and handed over to the judicial officials and 8 vehicles seized, he added.

These sorts of operations are usual for Iran which is a neighbor to the source of drugs, Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic has been combating drug-traffickers for the past decades despite high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/ 4898532