Afghanistan lauds Iran's treatment of Afghan COVID-19 patients

In a statement released on Saturday, Kabul expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its humanitarian measures and addressing the Afghani refugees’ needs in that country.

The statement added that all the measures, especially the Iranian president’s recent order for free treatment of Afghan nationals in state hospitals, have relieved Afghanistan’s leadership in this regard.

It further referred to the facilitation of transit between the two countries and providing healthcare services as another positive measure by the Iranian government.

About three million Afghans currently live in Iran.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 68,192 in Iran as of Friday, with the death toll standing at 4,232 and the recoveries amounting to 34,465.

