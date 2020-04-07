Iran’s Zarif holds phone talks with Afghanistan’s Ghani, Abdullah

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, the latest political situation in Afghanistan and the differences created after the recent presidential election, peace talks and inter-Afghan talks, as well as bilateral cooperation to fight against coronavirus.

FM Zarif reiterated the importance of the political structures based on the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the process of peace and national reconciliation, announcing that Iran is ready to support the peace process in the country with the participation of all Afghan political groups within the framework of the Constitution.

Ghani and Abdullah also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support and welcomed its readiness to help solve Afghanistan's political problems.

MNA/ 4894913