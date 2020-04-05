‘Limit’ to go on screen in Columbus Intl. Filmfest.

‘Limit’ is a short narrative movie that is 8 minutes long and deals with protecting a disabled person's rights. It is about a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from people whom he is seeing until someone suddenly enters his home.

The Columbus International Film & Animation Festival is the oldest film festival in the United States. The festival’s awards remain a revered prize for industry professionals, but the organization is equally passionate about supporting independent ﬁlm. The juried competition focuses on rewarding the world’s best films, regardless of origin, while the festival serves to promote and screen more and more films every year.

The 68th edition of the Columbus International Film & Animation Festival will be held on 15-19 April 2020 in Ohio.

