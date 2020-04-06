‘Selfie with Democracy’ nominated for best film at Southeast Regional filmfest.

Starring Pulad Kimiai and Pejman Bazeghi, the film’s story is about the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. It is a sequel to Atshani’s 2010 movie ‘Democracy in the Daylight’.

After its second international screening at the film market of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, the Iranian feature will now enjoy participation at the 3rd Annual Southeast Regional Film Festival in the US.

According to the American Brightlight Film Productions, the international distributor of the film, ‘Selfie with Democracy’ has been nominated for the best international film award out of competing titles from over 28 countries.

The festival is scheduled for May 31 in Jacksonville, Florida, and all winners and runners up will be listed on May 30 on the website.

