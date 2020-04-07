‘Miracle’ to vie at Russia’s Interdoc filmfest.

Written and directed by Saman Kafi, the Iranian short film ‘Miracle’ will take part at the International Documentary Film Festival “Interdoc”, which will be held from April 30 to May 2, 2020, in Moscow and more than 50 cities of Russia and the World.



The festival will feature various themes and genres of documentary films.



Most of the proceeds from the festival will go to the development and popularization of documentary films. Part of the funds will be directed to charitable foundations and part of the funds will cover organizational expenses, according to the event’s organizers.

The winners of the festival will receive laurels, certificates, and prizes.

MS/4894418