Two Iranian shorts go to Cachinus de Cine Filmfest. in Spain

Both written and directed by Saman Kafi, the two Iranian short films ‘Confused’ and ‘Miracle’ will take part at the third edition of the Cachinus de Cine Film Festival in Spain.

The festival is organized by the Cultural Association of Cilleros (A.C.D.C.) and the Town Hall of Cilleros.

Through the medium of films, the festival aims to express the issues and concerns of children and young adults and also to give them a better understanding of the world around them, according to the event's organizers.

The festival will take place on April 30 through May 3in Cilleros, a town located in Sierra de Gata in the province of Cáceres, Extremadura, at the East of Madrid Spain.

'Miracle' has also been picked to take part at the International Documentary Film Festival "Interdoc" in Russia.

MS/4894451