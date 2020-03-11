US sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus 'violation of right to life'

He made the remarks in the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting.

"While the root cause of the current situation is the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the deal and threatening countries, companies and banks who are willing to work with Iran to face punishment, however, one shall not ignore the responsibility of the remaining parties," the Iranian representative to the IAEA said. "They should learn the necessary lessons and build upon the past experience to offset the damages incurred and level up again the ground for further continuation of the deal."

"The inhuman unilateral and unlawful sanctions imposed by the US have directly targeted the lives of the ordinary people, including by preventing provision of medicine to the people in need," he added, according to the Twitter account of Iran's permanent mission to the UN.

Gharibabadi went on to add, "Imposition of restrictions or sanctions of any kind on the provision of medicines, especially in this critical situation when the whole world including Iran is encountering Coronavirus, is a clear violation of the right to health and the right to life."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach in the past four years after the implementation day is clear evidence of its determination to implement the commitments under the deal, and proves its ardent willingness for finding a rational and practical solution for the issues," he added.

"In the bigger picture of the relations between Iran and the Agency, it should be appreciated that the DG’s report encompasses also facts on the ground, which, technically speaking, the more one might go deep into the report, the better would the current exemplary level of cooperation between the Agency and Iran be understood," he concluded.

