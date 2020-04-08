AEOI's goal is to reach 1mn-SWU in enrichment: spox

Speaking on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of National Day of Nuclear Technology, Kamalvandi maintained that with the restrictions lifted after the country took the 5th step in reducing its JCPOA commitments, the nuclear industry could carry out any research and development (R&D) activity that is needed.

R&D activities are going well in various fields especially in the development of new types of centrifuges, he said, adding, “we have reached the production capacity which is almost equal to the capacity before JCPOA even without increasing centrifuges.”

"We can produce new types of centrifuges, and our production capacity is now the same as before the JCPOA, and several of our centrifuges have reached a phase where we can industrialize them," he added.

"We have a daily production capacity of 60 advanced centrifuges," he said, adding "with our current enrichment situation, production above 250,000 SWU is definitely achievable, but our goal is to reach one million SWU."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the advanced centrifuge assembling hall and added, “construction operation of the hall has been completed which is able to manufacture 60,000 advanced centrifuges daily. Now, we enjoy this capacity and it can be said that our situation in this regard is the same as before JCPOA.”

On January 5, Iran took the fifth and last step in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA), removing the last operational restriction on the development of its nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it discarded the last key component of its operational limitations in the JCPOA, which is the "limit on the number of centrifuges.”

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program no longer faces any operational restrictions, including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development.

