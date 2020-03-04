IAEA questions, inspection demands lack legal basis: Iran nuclear spox

Speaking to IRIB on Wednesday, he said that Tehran has "strong reasons” not to respond to “unprincipled questions and demands” by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The spokesman said that Iran has offered the most detailed reports to the agency, noting that no country in the world has had this level of cooperation with the IAEA.

The remarks came one day after the IAEA issued two reports about Iran’s nuclear program. In one of its reports, the agency said it had sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but received no answers.

“The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran,” the agency said in the report.

Kamalvandi said, “Questions and accesses demanded by the International Atomic Energy Agency must have a legal basis.”

Kamalvandi and Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi have said the IAEA is using bogus intelligence by the Israeli spy services as the basis for its reports.

MNA/PR