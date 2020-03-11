Board of Governors begins consideration of IAEA report on Iran: Ulyanov

In a Wednesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “The #IAEA Board of Governors has just completed consideration of the report on verification in #Iran and took note of this document.”

“Now it moves to consideration of reports on application of safeguards in #DPRK, #Syria and Iran (report on denial of access to 2 sites in Iran),” he added.

The Russian diplomat noted earlier that the Board of Governors had begun investigating the IAEA report on Iran in accordance with UNSC 2231, saying, “The #IAEA Board of Governors started today consideration of the report on verification in #Iran in the light of UNSC 2231. No surprises so far. Almost all Governors disagree with US policy on #JCPOA and call upon Iran to resume full implementation of the nuclear deal.”

The IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi repeated his past claim on Monday that Iran has been barring the agency’s access to two out of three locations about which “the agency has identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

“The Agency has identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations that have not been declared by Iran,” Grossi added.

Reiterating Iran’s full cooperation with the Agency, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi argued that the IAEA's concerns about those sites, which have nothing to do with Iran's nuclear program, emanate from false reports provided to the nuclear agency by a regime’s spy agencies.

