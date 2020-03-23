Foreign media outlets acknowledge Iran’s high medical, health services in fight COVID-19

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Hospital on Mon. and added, “some foreign media outlets have acknowledged Iran’s optimal medical and healthcare services in combating COVID-19.”

A great number of people, diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from ICU ward of hospital, he said, adding, “people should observe necessary health protocols in relevant field.”

He further noted that staying people at home at the condition that the country is grappling with coronavirus is ‘essential’ and this issue should be taken into serious consideration.

In his visit to Imam Khomeini (RA) Hospital of Tehran, Larijani seized this opportunity to thank medical and nursing staff of the hospital who are rendering high-quality medical services to patients with coronavirus.

