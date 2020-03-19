Rouhani orders closure of shopping centers across country

All the bazaars and shopping centers, except those related to medicine and daily necessities of people, which may gather crowds of people should be closed till April 3 said Rouhani, tasking the Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli and governors of provinces on addressing the issue.

He made the remarks in a joint meeting with heads of Legislative and Judiciary branches Ali Larijani and Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in his office. The heads of special committees of the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters were also attending.

Rouhani also hoped that the Iranian people would take health guidelines more seriously.

In the meeting, Health Minister Saeed Namaki briefed the officials on the latest status of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 1,046 new cases infected with the novel coronavirus have been detected in Iran which makes the total infections stand at 18,407. According to Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raeisi, a total of 5,979 have recovered and discharged from hospitals as of Thursday. He went on to say that the death toll has hit 1,284, jumping 149 from yesterday.

MNA/4882546