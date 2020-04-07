Lawmakers reject motion on holding virtual sessions

The decision was made today at the open session of the Parliament which was the first one held in the new Iranian calendar year and after the implementation of social distancing guidelines.

The national taskforce for fighting COVID-19 had ordered on the closure of the Parliament in the early stages of the outbreak and after a number of lawmakers had tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, lawmakers were seeking to hold sessions via video-conferencing. According to MPs, three virtual sessions were held during the past weeks which were not successful due to technical problems and lack of required internal regulations.

Lawmakers also rejected another triple-urgency motion today on putting the country under full lockdown for one month. The outnumbering cons believed that the plan is contrary to the country’s constitution, impose enormous costs to the government, and limits civil rights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 60,000 Iranians according to Health Ministry on Monday. Over 24,000 patients have recovered while above 3,700 others didn’t survive.

