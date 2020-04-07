Larijani calls for turning COVID-19 into opportunity for country

“Coronavirus is a divine test that its social effects should be studied and its threats should be turned into an opportunity by revising some economic structures,” Larijani said in a phone conversation with MP Hamidreza Fouladgar, chairman of the committee on supporting domestic production.

“This depends on reforming economic structures and the experiences of the establishment of e-government and other important measures such as rural development, management of reverse migration, decentralization and coordination of institutions to help affected businesses can be used in the post-corona era.”

He went on to refer to the need to decrease people’s in-person visits to offices and intracity commutes by developing e-government, increasing virtual training, and boosting e-commerce according to the sixth development plan.

He also said that Iran can use the experiences of some other countries for getting through the depression.

For his part, Fouladgar briefed Larijani on the committee’s decisions regarding ‘Surge in Production’ which was introduced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as the motto of the year.

The MP said that the committee has held seven sessions in the new year on the issue and has discussed mitigating the effects of the outbreak on the country’s economy, 10 approaches to speed up the economic growth, achieving sustainable development, and maximum use of production capacity.

MNA/ 4894652