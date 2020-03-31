Health Ministry confirms 3,111 new COVID-19 infections

The total number of confirmed infections has 44,606, he said on Tuesday.

He went on to say that 14,656 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far.

Jahanpour put the number of those who lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to the virus at 141 which brings the total death toll to 2,898 in Iran.

He also said that 3,703 patients are now in critical condition.

The spokesperson said that Iran, today, is in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

