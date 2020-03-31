  1. Iran
Mar 31, 2020, 2:26 PM

Health Ministry confirms 3,111 new COVID-19 infections

Health Ministry confirms 3,111 new COVID-19 infections

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, 3,111 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The total number of confirmed infections has 44,606, he said on Tuesday.

He went on to say that 14,656 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far.

Jahanpour put the number of those who lost their lives in the past 24 hours due to the virus at 141 which brings the total death toll to 2,898 in Iran.

He also said that 3,703 patients are now in critical condition.

The spokesperson said that Iran, today, is in the phase of managing the outbreak which has been realized with the collective efforts of all Iranians and responsible bodies.

MAH/4889693

News Code 157142

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News