Covid-19 infects over 938k people worldwide

The US has 215,344 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 5,112 people have died from the disease.

Next, comes Italy with 110,574 of coronavirus patients and a 13,155 death toll.

Spain, China, Germany, France, and Iran follow next.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 9,387 on Thursday morning, with 104,118 confirmed cases.

In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,589, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,318.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 47,593 on Wed., with a total death toll of 3,036 and over 15,000 recovered.

MNA/