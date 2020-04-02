  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 2, 2020, 4:20 PM

Covid-19 infects over 938k people worldwide

Covid-19 infects over 938k people worldwide

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – As of Thursday, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has reached more than 938,348 worldwide, while some 195,371 people having recovered and more than 47,286 having lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The US has 215,344 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 5,112 people have died from the disease.

Next, comes Italy with 110,574 of coronavirus patients and a 13,155 death toll.

Spain, China, Germany, France, and Iran follow next.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 9,387 on Thursday morning, with 104,118 confirmed cases.

In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,589, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,318.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 47,593 on Wed., with a total death toll of 3,036 and over 15,000 recovered.

MNA/

News Code 157174

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News