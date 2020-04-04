Police seize over 2 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that the big consignment of drugs was captured during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country through Saravan borders.

Two vehicles along with a number of different weapons were captured in this operation, in addition to confiscation of 2,033 kilograms of opium and 1 kilogram of hashish, he added.

Two smugglers have been arrested in this regard and handed over to the judicial officials and the rest of them escaped using the darkness of the night, according to the police chief.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

