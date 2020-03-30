Global coronavirus death toll climbs to near 34,000 with over 722,000 infections

According to the latest reports, 722,196 people have so far been diagnosed with COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the death toll having jumped to 33,976.

The US has 142,178 confirmed infections from the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, while more than 2,484 people have died from the respiratory illness caused by the pathogen.

Next, comes Italy with 97,689 of coronavirus patients and 10,779 dead cases.

China, Spain, Germany, France, and Iran follow next.

The number of COVID-19 infections in China continues to slow, with health authorities in Beijing reporting 31 new cases at the end of Sunday. In mainland China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,470 in the mainland, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,304.

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 6,803 on Monday morning, with 80,110 confirmed cases, according to the health ministry.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry on Sunday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 2,640 with 38,309 confirmed cases.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 78 new cases in South Korea on Monday, down from 105 confirmed infections a day earlier. The figure brings South Korea's total infections to 9,661.

MNA/PR