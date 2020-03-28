Iran coronavirus infections surges past 35,000

Some 3,076 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 35,408, said Jahanpour.

Some 11,679 patients infected by the novel coronavirus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he added.

In the past 24 hours, 139 coronavirus patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 2,517, the official said.

According to the Health Ministry spokesman, 3,026 patients are in critical condition.

According to the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters session on Thursday, the social distancing project has been put into effect through serious from Friday and effective cooperation from all executive bodies in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus and will continue until April 3.

Based on the latest reports, 597,458 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus epidemic around the world, with the death toll jumping to 27,370.

