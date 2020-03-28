  1. Politics
Mar 28, 2020, 12:41 PM

20% of Iran's budget allocated to fight against coronavirus: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) –Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that 20 percent of the country's annual budget is dedicated to combating coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Speaking at today’s Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters session, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, “We are facing sanctions, but in this situation, 20% of this year's budget has been allocated to combat coronavirus, which has been a surprise to the whole world.”

“It may be surprising to the world how a sanctioned country has been able to do this. Meanwhile, its hospitals and beds are well equipped, and its doctors and nurses are in good spirits,” he added.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2378 with 32,332 confirmed cases and 11,133 recovered.

