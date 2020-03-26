  1. Politics
Coronavirus crisis is the time to ease US sanctions on Iran: American daily

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – New York Times Daily on Thu. described exacerbation of US sanctions imposed against Iran ‘immoral’ and wrote, “this coronavirus crisis is the time to ease US sanctions against Iran.”

Does that mean the United States should tighten sanctions further in the hope that the “maximum pressure” strategy will compel Tehran to toe Washington’s line? Or should it loosen sanctions to help Iranians and show them that America’s argument is not with the people?

The choice seems obvious. Demonstrating compassion in times of crisis is good foreign policy, and in this case it may actually help achieve the goals the Trump administration is pursuing.

Yet last week the Trump administration tightened its sanctions, blacklisting several companies around the world for “significant transactions” in petrochemical products with Iran. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued a statement stressing that the United States would continue to target those who support the Iranian government, even as it “remains committed to facilitating humanitarian trade and assistance in support of the Iranian people.” He has insisted all along that sanctions do not prohibit humanitarian contributions.

