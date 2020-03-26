Iran, ahead of many world countries in containing coronavirus: Parl. speaker

He made the remarks on Thu. in the ceremony of Nationwide Biological Defense Maneuver of the Islamic Republic of Iran Guards Forces (IRGC) and added, “since important European countries have bee equipped with the advanced industries and scientific achievements, we witness that they [European countries] have faced serious problem in controlling the disease.”

The possibility of screening test of people for coronavirus was one of the valuable measures of IRGC launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, he stressed.

He seized this opportunity to express his thank to the medical staff, doctors and nurses across the country who are offering quality medical services to coronavirus patients.

